...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County opens new campus

Habitat for Humanity new location

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for Humanity of Dane County celebrated the grand opening of its newest campus.

The new campus opened on Odana Road at the former Odana Antiques mall.

It will serve as Habitat's administrative office, Restore West, and two warehouses.

Members of the organization say this will help them operate more efficiently.

"We're going to be under one roof. So, we're going to be able to sell more materials, make more money. So ultimately, we can build more homes and partner with more families for stabilized more families, more communities and just have a better community," CEO Valarie Renck said.

She hopes Habitat for Humanity can help hard working families of modest means find homes in Dane County.

