Habitat for Humanity of Dane County opens new campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for Humanity of Dane County celebrated the grand opening of its newest campus.
The new campus opened on Odana Road at the former Odana Antiques mall.
It will serve as Habitat's administrative office, Restore West, and two warehouses.
Members of the organization say this will help them operate more efficiently.
"We're going to be under one roof. So, we're going to be able to sell more materials, make more money. So ultimately, we can build more homes and partner with more families for stabilized more families, more communities and just have a better community," CEO Valarie Renck said.
She hopes Habitat for Humanity can help hard working families of modest means find homes in Dane County.