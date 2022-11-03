Habitat for Humanity taking new approach with Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is partnering with the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Build with Strength Coalition to build an affordable, single-family home in Madison.
The home on Beld Street is being built using insulated concrete forms, or ICFs.
"The insulated concrete form building system is basically a leave-in-place, stackable forming system that, once it's in place and the concrete is poured into the wall cavity, it delivers one of the best-performing building envelopes that you can build," NRMCA's Gregg Lewis explained to 27 News.
Crews say the building system is designed to reduce upfront expenses and on-site construction time.
It's also energy efficient, so it saves homeowners on utilities and reduces the cost to insure the home.