Habitat for Humanity taking new approach with Madison home

Crews pour concrete for Habitat for Humanity home in Madison 11-3-2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is partnering with the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Build with Strength Coalition to build an affordable, single-family home in Madison.

The home on Beld Street is being built using insulated concrete forms, or ICFs.

"The insulated concrete form building system is basically a leave-in-place, stackable forming system that, once it's in place and the concrete is poured into the wall cavity, it delivers one of the best-performing building envelopes that you can build," NRMCA's Gregg Lewis explained to 27 News.

Crews say the building system is designed to reduce upfront expenses and on-site construction time.

It's also energy efficient, so it saves homeowners on utilities and reduces the cost to insure the home. 