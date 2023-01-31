Habitat for Humanity's Souper Bowl XXVII to raise money for local family

MADISON (WKOW) — The Souper Bowl is just days away, and we're not talking football.
Each year, hundreds of gallons of soup are served during a UW-Madison Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.
Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, two of the organizers stopped by to talk about the annual gathering happening Saturday, Feb. 4 at Madison West High School from noon to 6 p.m.
"All of the money raised this weekend will go to our sponsor family that's building a house right here in Madison, so it directly impacts the community," said Hunter Downey, Souper Bowl Director, UW-Madison Habitat Chapter.
Along with eating soup from many different restaurants, attendees will also get to pick out a handcrafted ceramic bowl made by a local artist. There's also entertainment to enjoy.
Admission is $25 and tickets can be purchased at the door.
Celebrity soup servers will be volunteering at the event, including WKOW's Mark Charter and Rebecca Ribley from noon to 1 p.m.