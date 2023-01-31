 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Habitat for Humanity's Souper Bowl XXVII to raise money for local family

  • Updated
  • 0
Souper Bowl
Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

The Souper Bowl is just days away... and we're not talking football. Each year in Madison, hundreds of gallons of soup are served during a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Souper Bowl is just days away, and we're not talking football.

Each year, hundreds of gallons of soup are served during a UW-Madison Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, two of the organizers stopped by to talk about the annual gathering happening Saturday, Feb. 4 at Madison West High School from noon to 6 p.m.

"All of the money raised this weekend will go to our sponsor family that's building a house right here in Madison, so it directly impacts the community," said Hunter Downey, Souper Bowl Director, UW-Madison Habitat Chapter.

Along with eating soup from many different restaurants, attendees will also get to pick out a handcrafted ceramic bowl made by a local artist. There's also entertainment to enjoy.

Admission is $25 and tickets can be purchased at the door.

Celebrity soup servers will be volunteering at the event, including WKOW's Mark Charter and Rebecca Ribley from noon to 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you