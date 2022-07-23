Habitual shoplifter arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A habitual shoplifter was arrested in Janesville Friday evening, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Around 5:15 p.m., an officer saw a woman trying to hide items as she was leaving Gift's Thrift Store on Black Bridge Road in Janesville. The officer recognized the suspect as Toni Vincent, 30, from prior retail theft investigations.
As the officer got out of his vehicle, Vincent reportedly threw drug paraphernalia onto the ground as she continued to walk away. Once the officer handcuffed her and searched her, he found illegal drugs and stolen merchandise on her person.
A Wisconsin Circuit Court Access search shows that Vincent currently has 15 open criminal court cases through Rock County.
Vincent was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, retail theft and 15 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. She was later held at the Rock County Jail.