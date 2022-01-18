Halderson friend who gave accused killer rifle distances himself from murders

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&