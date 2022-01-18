Halderson friend who gave accused killer rifle distances himself from murders

MADISON (WKOW) - Chandler Halderson's friend who gave Halderson a Russian-style rifle as a gift the month before Halderson's parents were killed distanced himself from the homicides when he testified Tuesday.
After Halderson was arrested in July for the deaths of Bart and Krista Halderson, Andrew Smith said he had good reason to cooperate with investigators.
"I served in the Army," Smith testified. "I'm not going to get (expletive) for something I didn't do."
Smith said he was stationed in Germany when he met Halderson while playing video games online three or four years ago. The Kansas resident said they continued playing through this summer, and he visited the Halderson's Windsor family home in June.
Smith said he brought Halderson a gift of an SKS rifle and 480 rounds of ammunition.
Smith said Halderson was happy with the gift. He testified Halderson's parents were not anti-gun.
"His parents understood the reason why firearms exist in this world," Smith testified.
But Smith said Halderson placed the gun in a stack of wood or belongings in the home's basement in what may have been an attempt to conceal it from his parents.
Smith testified Halderson said nothing about his intentions with the rifle.
During cross examination, Smith said he gave Halderson the gun after previously firing off twenty rounds with the weapon and deciding it was not for him.
"Too much kick," Smith testified.
Smith said he was only in Wisconsin for two days and did not return during the period of time in early July prosecutors say the Halderson parents were killed. Prosecutors produced Smith's bank records to show he had no transactions linked to Wisconsin during that time period.
Prosecutors claim the SKS rifle was used to shoot Bart Halderson and was found on the Town of Cottage Grove property where Halderson's partial remains were found. Dane County Sheriff's Detective Brian Shunk testified spent shells found at the Halderson home matched the ammunition Smith gave to Chandler Halderson.
Prosecutors say light neighbors saw and recorded on security cameras coming from the fireplace of the Windsor home was created by Chandler Halderson burning his parents' remains. Dane County Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Cristina Figueroa Soto testified portions of cranium, bones and teeth were found in the fireplace and its ash trap. Figueroa Sota testified 230 bone fragments were found.
Dane County Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska testified Krista Halderson's remains were found in rural Roxbury near a river. A former girlfriend of Halderson, Dakotah Brown, and a former roommate, Alex Gravatt, said they had gone swimming in the past with Halderson in an area that appears to match the state park land where his mother's remains were found.
When asked if Krista Halderson was strangled, shot or killed in some other way, Rogalska said she could only classify Halderson's death as a homicide.
"I believe she died of some violence," Rogalska said.
Halderson's homicide trial resumed Tuesday after a week-long break prompted by Halderson testing positive for COVID-19. Judge John Hyland Tuesday said one of the trial's jurors also tested positive for COVID-19, but likely not as a result of Halderson's infection. The jury still includes seventeen people with five to serve as alternates.
Prosecutors said Halderson lied for months about having an insurance job and attending Madison College. They say his parents were killed shortly after Bart Halderson discovered his son was not a student.
Hyland said the trial is expected to be completed on Friday or before.