Halderson trial slated to resume Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The double homicide trial of Chandler Halderson is slated to resume on Tuesday.
Judge John Hyland made the decision to suspend the trial last Wednesday after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as part of an effort to test all inmates at the Dane County Jail.
Hyland said everyone completed their isolation and quarantine, and no one else is showing any symptoms, so the trial will resume.
Halderson is on trial for the murder of his parents, Bart and Krista last July.
Prosecutors allege he killed them, and dismembered their bodies.
Halderson has pleaded not guilty.