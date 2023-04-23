Half-Pint Resale in Stoughton helps families save the environment, money

MADISON (WKOW) — We’ve all heard the saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That saying rang true for shoppers who made the most of the Spring Half-Pint Resale at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton Sunday.
Angie Lenius, the owner and operator of Half-Pint Resale, said the event has been going strong for about 15 years.
“We've outgrown about four different venues before we landed here in Stoughton,” Lenius said.
The sale takes place twice a year and features clothes and toys for children from people all over the community. Lenius said the beauty in this is that people save the environment and money by buying used.
“We have literally everything you would need to have children or to help raise children,” Lenius said. “We hear a lot of people saying with inflation, really biting into their budgets that this is a great way to be able to afford other things.”
A.J. Miller, a volunteer with Half-Pint Resale, said she enjoys it because she is able to find things she wouldn’t find anywhere else.
“My son's really into Thomas, there wasn't Thomas the train in the store, because that wasn't the show that was on TV right now. But, I was able to find things here and make him really happy that way,” Miller said.
Sunday’s Half-Pint Resale was the first in-person resale since the pandemic. Because of this, Lenius said they went all out for the occasion.
“This year, we started a new Spring Fling, where we brought in balloon twisters and face painters and food carts to help bring excitement to the event,” Lenius said.
Many items that weren’t sold were donated to nonprofits.
You can learn more about the Half-Pint Resale here.