Halloween display on Madison's east side impresses neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- You may be taking the little ones out trick-or-treating on Halloween night, and you're likely going to be seeing all sorts of impressive Halloween decorations.
One house on Madison's east side is sure to grab your attention.
Jon and Jean Hall have been decorating their house on Dahle Street for the past month.
The idea all began around two years ago when they purchased a 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot.
They didn't put up the display last year because of COVID and other things, so they wanted to do it this year.
The goal is to have a display that's as fun in the day as it is at night.
"We've had such a great response. We've actually got letters in the mail just thanking us for doing it, but people really enjoy it. It just brings a smile to their faces. It's something they can get out and do that's free. We have families come by. The kids really seem to get a kick out of it, so it's just been bringing people together," Jean Hall said.
Family and friends donated some of the decorations that were used as well.
UW Health wants to remind trick-or-treaters to wear well-fitting costumes, so they don't trip.
Kids should also try and avoid masks, so they can see what's going on around them.
Drivers are also reminded to keep an eye on what's going on around them.