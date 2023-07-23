Hansen Home Team holds school supply drive for the Road Home

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Hansen Home Team hosted its 6th annual school supply drive Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park.
This event invited the community to help provide school supplies for children and families at the Road Home Dane County.
The brothers behind Hansen Home Team, Eric and Brett Hansen, have been running this event for the past several years. They say the supply drive grows each year as the community continues to step up for their neighbors.
This year, the goal was set for 130 backpacks.
Hansen Home Team partnered with several sponsors to boost engagement at the event. Visitors were welcome to enjoy treats from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream truck, take a peak at the Verona Fire Department truck, explore the bounce house and enter raffles.
While the collaboration between several groups allowed for an impactful supply drive, the brothers commend the Road Home Dane County for the work they do in the community each day.
"They really help kids and homeless families here in the area, and since we sell homes we feel its important to give back to the community," Brett Hansen said.
But collecting a substantial amount of school supplies is no small feat. At the school supply drive, the Hanson Home Team turned to the community for help reaching their goal.
"We really appreciate our clients, the community, everyone really gets behind it and shows up and helps us make a big impact over at the Road Home," Brett Hansen said.
With the success of another annual supply drive, community members ensured the Road Home Dane County that they stand behind them - separated only by the length of a backpack.