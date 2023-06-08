Happy 608 Day! Here are the businesses celebrating

MADISON (WKOW) — June 8 holds a special place in the hearts of many in southern Wisconsin.
The digits of the day and month match the area code: 608.
To celebrate 608 Day, the following businesses have deals, are hosting special events or are paying it forward:
- Forward Craft & Coffee
- Hilldale
- Amara
- Café Hollander
- CycleBar
- EVEREVE
- Free People
- FreshFin
- J.McLaughlin
- Kendra Scott
- Metcalfe's Market
- Petphoria
- Shake Shack
- Smile Doctors
- Twigs
- Ulla Eyewear
- The University Book Store
- Wildewood
- Willow & Weld
- Madison Mallards
- Pizzazz Gift & Apparel Boutique
- Red Rock Saloon - Madison
- Stateline Distillery
- Velvet & Tulle Boutique
Know a business celebrating 608 Day that's not on this list? Email us at news@wkow.com.