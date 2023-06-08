 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 608 Day! Here are the businesses celebrating

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison skyline

MADISON (WKOW) — June 8 holds a special place in the hearts of many in southern Wisconsin. 

The digits of the day and month match the area code: 608. 

To celebrate 608 Day, the following businesses have deals, are hosting special events or are paying it forward:

Know a business celebrating 608 Day that's not on this list? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you