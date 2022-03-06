Harris calls for voting rights legislation before walking across Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday anniversary

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Highest snow totals will range from Dodgeville and Darlington to Madison to Sheboygan and Port Washington. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&