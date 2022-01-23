 Skip to main content
Harris to focus on infrastructure, industry during Milwaukee visit

Kamala Harris

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' Monday visit to Milwaukee will focus on infrastructure and industry, according to the White House. 

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will arrive in Wisconsin Monday afternoon and tour the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building. WRTP/BIG STEP is nonprofit that focuses on connecting people with jobs in construction and manufacturing. 

Harris will then give a speech about how the recently-passed infrastructure bill provides funding to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country. 

Michael Regan, the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, will also give a speech. 

Harris and Emhoff are scheduled to leave Milwaukee at 4:15 p.m. Monday. 