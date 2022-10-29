Having suffered his own midterm losses, former President Obama urges Dems to vote at Wisconsin rally

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Former President Barack Obama knows the importance of midterm elections as well as anyone. During his first presidential term, Obama watched a red wave sweep Democrats' control of Congress, and with it, their ability to enact Obama's agenda. That election also altered the course of Wisconsin's state government.
Republicans' resounding success in the 2010 midterm elections captured 63 seats in the House. In Wisconsin, Senator Ron Johnson and former Gov. Scott Walker were elected to their first terms.
Hoping to avoid a repeat in 2022, when Democrats currently control both the White House and Congress, Obama led a rally in Milwaukee Saturday.
Speaking before a tightly-packed crowd in the North Division High School gymnasium, Obama urged progressives to make their plans to vote, either via absentee ballot or on Election Day.
"The reason I'm here is simple," Obama said. "I'm here to ask you to vote."
The former president sung the praises of statewide Democratic candidates, including Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who are in tightly-contested races that have drawn in millions of out-of-state dollars.
During his remarks in Milwaukee, Obama described Barnes as the alternative to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's proposal to make Social Security subject to changes from Congress in each budget cycle.
Johnson has said all federal spending programs should be subject to review in order to protect entitlements. Obama, in his most fiery part of the nearly 50-minute speech, tore into Johnson's approach to Social Security.
"If Ron Johnson does not understand that, if he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than understands making sure that seniors who've worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity and respect," Obama said. "He's not the person who's thinking about you, and knows you, and sees you. And he should not be your senator from Wisconsin."
Speaking on the governor's race, Obama touted Evers' vow to fight Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. He also focused on legislative Republicans' push last session to change voting laws. He said Evers would block any efforts to give the GOP-controlled legislature more control over certifying election results.
"He's single-handedly keeping Republicans from driving the car off the road," Obama said. "He might be democracy's best hope in Wisconsin. That's one more reason he deserves your vote."
Republicans said Obama's visit was a sign of desperation. Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said President Biden's White House and current congressional Democrats were an extension of Obama-era policies that spent too much money, worsening inflation.
"Democrats think Obama's going to be their saving ticket, their winning ticket for the election," Samundar said. "In reality, he's just another reminder of every failure the Democrats have delivered to the folks up in Wisconsin over the last few years."
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said he was happy to welcome Obama to Wisconsin, and wasn't concerned his appearance would give Evers enough of a boost to win in 10 days.
"Wisconsin is the greatest state in the union," Michels said. "Of course, we are going to welcome any other president. This campaign is not worried about Barack Obama coming at all. We have the momentum."
Mr. Obama is the Democrats' biggest draw in Wisconsin, a state where every presidential election since 2000 was decided by less than one percentage point except for two: 2008 and 2012, when Obama was at the top of the ballot. In those contests, Obama won by 14 points, then carried the state by seven points four years later on his way to being re-elected.
The 44th president's visit was one of five campaign stops the he planned to make ahead of this year's midterm elections. He spoke at a rally Friday in Atlanta before headlining events staged Saturday at inner-city high schools in Detroit and Milwaukee.
Obama is scheduled to appear in Nevada Tuesday, then in Pennsylvania next weekend before Election Day.