Hawk the therapy dog starts with Prairie du Chien Police Department

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Prairie du Chien Police Department added a new furry friend to its ranks.
Hawk the labradoodle is the department's new therapy dog. He's almost 2 months old and he's "the sweetest dog."
He'll be getting used to his new job over the next few months, and once he finishes his training, he will comfort staff, families and victims of traumatic events.
And he's not even the first dog in his family to work with first responders -- his brother Chip recently started with the Chippewa Falls Police Department.