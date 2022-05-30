 Skip to main content
Hay baler catches fire outside Edgerton

  Updated
TOWN OF ALBION (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when a hay baler caught fire Monday.

Dane County Communications received a call at 5:22 p.m. about a hay baler that caught fire in the town of Albion.

The Edgerton Fire Department was dispatched to the incident at Kienbaum Farms.

The department reported a tractor towing a hay baler when the operator noticed a fire on the front of the baler.

Fire Chief Randy Pickering told 27 News the cause is believed to be from a belt in the hay baler overheating and catching the hay inside on fire.

Officials said the hay baler is considered a total loss. It had an estimated value of $20,000. The operator was able to detach it, saving the tractor.