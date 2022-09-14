Haze, haze, go away...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It will eventually but for now, the smoke is going to be sticking around over most of the Midwest, Northern Plains and Wisconsin. Despite the smoke, conditions will remain quiet through the start of the weekend. It wouldn't be a weekend without a threat for rain but afterwards... Summer heat returns.
The smoke is going to be its thickest throughout Wednesday and Wednesday night. Quiet conditions will continue throughout the day, night and Thursday as smoke slowly starts to thin in the air. As the weekend gets closer, a low pressure system will start to move into the region and continue to push the smoke out.
As our next low moves in, the threat for showers and storms does too. Unlike this past weekend, the rain won't be all day or soaking. And the reason is because the warm front is going to be too far north... which means we are going to be hot.
Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to be flirting with the low 90s by Tuesday. This isn't unheard of... some years we've recorded 90s or above through mid October.