HAZMAT situation cleared at town of Dekorra rest area

TOWN OF DEKORRA (WKOW) -- A hazardous materials incident has been cleared at a rest area on the interstate in the town of Dekorra, but the location remains closed Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department, an east bound rest area on I-39/90/94 was closed Monday night while crews responded to an incident.
Hazmat teams from Portage and Madison assisted the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department. Poynette EMS, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Emergency Management were all on scene as well.
More information about what happened is expected to be released later Tuesday.