Hazy but quiet conditions to end week

Though quiet conditions will continue to persist across southern Wisconsin, and much of Wisconsin for that matter, haze/smoke will move overhead from wildfires to our west. The smoke will eventually clear out as our next round of rain moves on in for the weekend.
Much like how we woke up on Wednesday, fog will develop overnight Wednesday night and stick around for Thursday morning. And much like Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon will be sunny to mostly sunny with hazy conditions due to the smoke.
Temperatures will climb into the low/mid 80s on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures on Friday.
Starting Saturday evening lasting through early Monday morning, we'll see the threat for rain along with a few rumbles of thunder. Saturday will stay mostly dry whereas Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night will be wet.