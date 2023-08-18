Hazy conditions begin today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Smoke from wildfires in Canada will be overhead throughout the weekend and that begins today; thicker smoke will be overhead by Friday afternoon. The smoke coupled with hot temperatures are going to make for a hazy and hot weekend.
Thin smoke will eventually turn thicker as Friday goes on which means that our air quality become poorer as the day goes on. Despite the smoke, our weather conditions are going to be quiet with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Smoke thins Saturday but we'll watch as more smoke moves in for Sunday as temperatures climb into the 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will cool slightly Monday and Tuesday before temperatures flirt with the 100s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.