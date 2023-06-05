Hazy with slight rain chances today and tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A few showers and storms may pop up to our north/west this afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry until after midnight.
Smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to impact us today, creating unhealthier air quality. Add haze to our partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday as we warm into the middle 80s again. However, by the midday and afternoon hours, areas north and west of Madison could see a few isolated showers with rolling thunder possible. Most of us will stay dry until tonight.
Scattered showers and storms may wake you up after midnight tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will stick with us through about lunchtime Tuesday. We'll only warm into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon as we dry out and see more sunshine.
The middle and latter half of the week will see a lot of sunshine as highs stay in the 70s. Morning lows will drop into the low 50s--even upper 40s are possible by early Thursday! Rain chances return by the weekend.