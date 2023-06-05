 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hazy with slight rain chances today and tonight

Precipitation Chances

MADISON (WKOW) - A few showers and storms may pop up to our north/west this afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry until after midnight.

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to impact us today, creating unhealthier air quality. Add haze to our partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday as we warm into the middle 80s again. However, by the midday and afternoon hours, areas north and west of Madison could see a few isolated showers with rolling thunder possible. Most of us will stay dry until tonight. 

Scattered showers and storms may wake you up after midnight tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will stick with us through about lunchtime Tuesday. We'll only warm into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon as we dry out and see more sunshine. 

The middle and latter half of the week will see a lot of sunshine as highs stay in the 70s. Morning lows will drop into the low 50s--even upper 40s are possible by early Thursday! Rain chances return by the weekend.

Weather forecast 6 am 6/5/2023

