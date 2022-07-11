'He aimed for me and that's not okay': Meriter Hospital nurse speaks out on patient attack

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Waukesha, southern Washington, northeastern Dane, Jefferson and southern Dodge Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marshall to near Okauchee Lake to 13 miles east of Bayside. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, Watertown, Mequon, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Fort Atkinson, Brown Deer and Sussex. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH