'He aimed for me and that's not okay': Meriter Hospital nurse speaks out on patient attack

MADISON (WKOW) - A Meriter Hospital Emergency Department nurse told 27 News she's gratified the patient authorities said attacked her has been charged with a felony crime.
Nurse Inez Berna said what happened June 14 was not the first time a patient became aggressive, as she tried to provide care.
"I was seven months pregnant with my first child and I was kicked in the belly by an individual," Berna said. "I would never (seek) charges with that individual, though, because that particular person had a seizure,' Berna said.
But last month, Dane County Court records state accused car thief Ayoub El Hryzy of Monona was intentionally slamming and cutting his head inside a police squad car and needed medical care. Records show El Hryzy was resisting any intervention upon arrival at Meriter and from a wheelchair, lashed out Berna.
"I did get kicked," Berna said. A criminal complaint states "he kicked her with force...she had to lean up against a wall to keep her balance."
Berna said she was not hurt seriously and was helped by fellow department staff members. But she conceded the experience was jarring.
"I understand people in police custody and don't want to be and I totally get that," Berna said. "Once you enter a place of health care and there's people that are blatantly different, just there to help you," she said.
"We are all trained in de-escalation" Berna said. "But...he aimed for me. He aimed for me and that's not okay."
Berna said there have been times in the past where she reported to authorities what she felt were criminal assaults in the emergency department, but no charges were filed.
"It needs to stop," she said of assaults against hospital workers. "I must honestly say I applaud the courts when they make assaulting a health provider (a crime) and I was very happy for that.
A preliminary hearing for El Hryzy, 21, on four felony and two misdemeanor charges is scheduled for Tuesday.
"COVID is still upon us and people are still struggling with it," Berna said. "I understand right now people are having a hard time getting into their provider or getting a provider. "
"People are upset, they are upset and they project toward us," she said. But Berna said the attack last month lacked any of the pandemic-related frustration. "I'm not going to let it slide."
A Meriter Hospital spokesperson said the hospital is committed to employee safety.
"We’ve implemented safety protocols such as a security management plan for staff to follow, visitor registration and ID badges for all who enter our facilities and visitor agreements that support a healthy and safe environment for the provision of care within the community we serve," UnityPoint Health- Meriter Spokesperson Nicole Aimone said. "We also offer Code Lavender, a support group for team members who experience workplace violence or trauma. Our security staff works to ensure the safety of our team members, and we are committed to providing the highest level of safety in all areas of our health system."
While the attack on Berna did not involve a weapon, Berna said she hopes Meriter Hospital administrators continue to consider the installation of metal detectors in the emergency department.