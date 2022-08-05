'He bit her and battered her': Violent attack at Madison Walmart

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has been arrested following a violent attack at a Walmart on Madison's east side.
Officials said someone attacked a woman while she was loading groceries into her vehicle early Friday morning.
The call for help came in around 7:45 a.m. from the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail. Investigators said a man approached the victim in the parking lot and first asked for money or a ride, but then demanded her keys.
When she refused, police said he attacked her, just a few feet from the store entrance.
Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga with the Madison Police Department said the woman was getting into her car on the driver's side when the man attacked.
"He actually physically put his hands around her neck, he bit her and battered her," Ostrenga said. "And there was a struggle in which he eventually removed her from the car."
Ostrenga said the suspect then left the parking lot in the woman's SUV after backing into a Walmart employee who came to help the victim.
"Everything is wrong about this," Ostrenga added. "Personally, this is why I want to be a cop because this situation should not happen."
Officials said the suspect was spotted in Sauk County where a Lodi police officer attempted to stop the car, setting off a chase. Police put out a tire deflation device, but the driver continued.
The car started back on Highway 113 to return to Dane County when the tires deflated and the car spun out.
Police said the suspect, 34-year-old Keewan Singleton, tried to run but was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Neither the woman or the employee were taken to the hospital, but both did report minor injuries.