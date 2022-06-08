'He bled out on that ground because she hit him': Family speaks out following fatal Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family members of the man killed in a Tuesday crash in Madison identified him as 29-year-old Taylor Dunn.
Police officials say they responded to Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian riding a bike around 4 a.m. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
Okima Jones, 42, was arrested and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
She appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, her preliminary breath test registered a 0.129 the night of the crash. The documents show Jones came back to the scene and admitted to police she had hit Dunn.
A judge set her bail at $10,000 cash.
Dunn's sister, Madyson Schaefermeyer, said she still remembers the moment she learned her big brother was gone.
"He said 'I'm sorry Mady. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I know he was your protector, but I'm sorry'," she said. "He said 'I'm sorry but he's gone.'"
Schaefermeyer said Dunn was on his way to Kwik Trip where he worked the 4 a.m. shift when a car crashed into him. She said she still can't believe what happened.
"Why would you be out driving at 4 a.m. drunk?" she said. "You were driving so fast that you hit my brother and his bike is in shambles and he bled out on that ground because she hit him, because she wanted to drink and drive."
Schaefermeyer said Dunn was the best big brother and would do anything to protect her and the people he loved.
"He was the best person ever and no matter who you were, he was there to help you, no matter what you were going through," Schaefermeyer said.
Adding, he always had a way of making others feel good, "He wanted everyone to have a great life and have a smile on their face."
Members of the group Madison Bikes is hosting a vigil on Thursday, June 9 in honor of Dunn. It runs from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The group will be unveiling a 'ghost bike' near the site of the crash on Mineral Point Road and Ganser Way.
A GoFundMe to help pay for Dunn's funeral costs was also set up.