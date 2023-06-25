'He could be anywhere': Family continues search for 13-year-old two weeks after he went missing

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Friends, family and community members came together to look for missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski Sunday, nearly two weeks after he went missing.
The crowd met near Devil's Lake Park, the place with the last sign of James, to continue the search.
"I think it's impressive," Andy Wegner, James' great great uncle said. "We have a fair number of people out here. Good to see some of his family but many are locals. Some came from a fair distance, one person came from La Crosse."
Wegner says he is familiar with the area, but doesn't have much experience with the rough terrain they think James has made his way through.
"I've walked the trails of Devil's Lake Park," Wegner said. "I've never been in the turf. I think it's pretty heavily wooded and pretty hilly."
If being family didn't make this personal enough - Mary Wegner, Andy's wife, says this isn't the first time someone she loves has gone missing.
"30 years ago, my daughter Laurie Depies, disappeared up in the Menasha area," Mary said. "At that time, I was so grief-stricken I wasn't allowed to search or anything. So, for me it's kind of a longing I've always had to be able to help look. So, I just have to be here."
The Wegners say they can't help but let their minds wander, but are determined to find closure.
"He could be anywhere he could be hurt, anything," Mary said. "Your mind just kind of jumps from one scenario to another. I just hope we find some evidence or some, you know, closure to this whole thing."
"This is probably not the last day we'll be searching," Andy said. "So, help if you can."
James' father, Bill Yoblonski, posted about Sunday's search on Facebook saying "all and any persons that want to help in the search, friends, family, anyone."
Bill said volunteers found a camp site during the search on Sunday. The campsite looked to be recently abandoned, with materials that were dry in spite of the heavy rain overnight. While there was no siting of the teen, the campsite indicates he may be close to the area.
All participants of the search were safely signed-in and signed-out.
An official with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News they have no updates on the case.