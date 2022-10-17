'He couldn't even run to save himself'; Father accused of fracturing son's skull

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is behind bars in Dane County after police say he caused brain damage to his three-month-old son. Court records show the incident happened on Oct. 5, 2022, and the young boy is still in the hospital.
According to prosecutors, Nikko Pawlowski is accused of fracturing his son Damien's skull causing him to be hospitalized with severe head trauma. Pawlowski is charged with intentional child abuse causing great bodily harm.
Court records show Pawlowski was home with Damien while the child's mom was at work and admitted to tossing Damien onto a bed where he hit his head on a metal pole. According to the criminal complaint, Pawlowski said he did it because he was frustrated with Damien crying.
A doctor at UW hospital is quoted saying Damien's injuries are often seen in abusive head trauma.
Damien's grandma told 27 News that, before the incident, he was a happy healthy baby. Now, he's on life support.
"Not only did he hurt my grandson for life, for the rest of his life if he makes it, he has separated the only three children away from their mom," Connie Rynes said.
Rynes said she's watching her grandchildren while their mom is at the hospital with Damien.
Initially, Rynes said they weren't sure if Damien was going to make it; however, he continues to prove he's a fighter each day. Rynes said Damien has since opened his eyes and even began moving his feet, but he's is still on a ventilator and unresponsive.
A GoFundMe for Damien's medical bills has been set up, and Rynes said they could use help with diapers and food while Damien's mom is out of work and Rynes watches the kids.
