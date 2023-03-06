'He didn't deserve this': Loved ones of Ronald Henry search for answers after his body is found

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Family and friends of missing man Ronald Henry began their grieving process at a vigil in Platteville Monday, after Henry's body was found over the weekend.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says Henry's body was discovered Sunday in some woods about a mile south from where he originally went missing.
Platteville Alderperson Lynne Parrott said when she heard the news about Henry's discovery, she knew she wanted to get the community together to grieve.
"Ronald belonged to Platteville," Parrott said. "And Platteville is grieving him. So, I felt that we needed to get together and say some good things about him."
Parrott and a crowd of mourners joined in prayer and shared memories at a candlelight vigil Monday night. One by one, Henry's family and friends remembered his impact on their lives.
"He was a character for sure," Henry's friend Kethan Rood said. "He was the life of the party for sure. He was always the life of the party. He always made sure everybody was happy. He was the positive energy around."
The discovery of Henry's body brings some answers to loved ones who have been searching for him for three months. However, they still have many questions about how Henry ended up in the woods in the first place.
"I want to know why," Henry's friend Katherine Deckert said. "Like his smile was so contagious to anybody. Like even if you were having a bad day, you could look at him and he'd smile. He didn't deserve this."
According to deputies, the Grant County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Henry's body this week to determine a cause of death.