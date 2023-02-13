'He got me out of the road just in time': Video shows deputy save man from oncoming traffic

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man was unable to move and vulnerable in oncoming traffic until a deputy jumped in to help.
On a slick November night, Rock County Deputy Kyle Hathorn was responding to a driver who had run off the road on Highway 14 near Janesville.
Moments later, a man stopped his car across the highway thinking the driver was his daughter and began jogging over to help.
"I yelled out for him to be careful because I knew the conditions were terrible," Deputy Hathorn explained.
Seen on Hathorn's body camera, the man -- who has since been identified as Kory Geske -- slipped and fell in oncoming traffic.
"My feet just slipped right out from underneath me as I felt the back of my head hit the pavement," Geske told 27 News.
Geske said he remembers feeling paralyzed and unable to move but aware of everything going on.
After watching Geske fall, Hathorn can be seen rushing over to him. Hathorn grabbed his legs to pull him from traffic just as an oncoming car hits Geske in the head.
"As he was doing it, I could see this car coming towards me and move my head and shoulders to the side," Geske explained.
Geske said he was left with a bad concussion, but without Hathorn, he said it could have been much worse.
"He got me out of the road just in time," he added. "If he hadn't been dragging me, it probably would have gone over me."
Hathorn said he just saw someone in danger and jumped in to help.
"It was more of a reaction," he said. "It was 'I've got to get him off the road as soon as I can.'"
Despite the thank yous and some even calling him a hero, Deputy Hathorn said helping is just what deputies are there to do.
"I do believe the people I work with would have done the same thing," Hathorn added.