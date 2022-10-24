'He jumped out of the car, used the car door as a shield': Oregon neighbor recounts tense moments of officer-involved shooting

OREGON (WKOW) -- A witness to the unfolding of a fatal clash between a Dane County Sheriff's deputy and a weapons suspect is still absorbing what he saw.
"It's unsettling for sure," Bob Battista of Oregon says.
State justice department officials say the Sunday officer-involved shooting took place in the 52-hundred block of County Highway CC. That's near the private Eagle Drive.
Authorities say a Dane County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect in weapons violations. They say a firearm was recovered at the scene. Last week, Oregon officials announced they were seeking a suspect in a weapons offense. But state justice department officials have made no comment on whether that suspect was the person killed Sunday.
Battista says he and his wife had just returned home to Eagle Drive from a Sunday errand when he spotted what turned out to be a law enforcement vehicle. "That car went screaming up the road," Battista says.
Battista says the car's driver sprung into action in seconds. "He jumped out of the car, used the car door as a shield...and he got into a crouch behind it," Battista says. "That's when I thought this looks like a police drama on TV unfolding."
"That's when I heard the pops, the gun shots," he says. "And that's when we heard what I assume were the police officers hollering, 'Drop your weapon, drop your weapon, drop your weapon.'"
Battista says the sight of the speeding car in the residential neighborhood before the shooting was alarming but says he now understands the urgency.
"I guess we're safer with him doing what he was doing as opposed to letting a person that was armed running around the neighborhood," Battista says.
There was little sign Monday squad cars, critical incident command vehicles, and officers with guns drawn had swooped onto Eagle Drive in broad daylight. But Battista says Sunday's tension still weighs on him.
"After the gun shots, we're in the home, you're kind of in shock," Battista says. "This just doesn't happen, especially here in the little village of Oregon."