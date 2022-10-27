'He let go of a secret that he had had been keeping for 14 and a half years': Guilty plea entered in Brittany Zimmermann's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man confessed to a 2008 murder of a UW-Madison student Thursday morning.
David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in Dane County Court to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Brittany Zimmermann. This charge comes with a mandatory life sentence.
As part of a plea agreement with the state, prosecutors will not oppose Kahl's petition for extended supervision after 20 years. However, the judge does not have to guarantee his eligibility.
Extended supervision will be decided at a later date.
Zimmermann was killed in April 2008 inside her apartment on West Doty Street.