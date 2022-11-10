'He makes people unsafe': Madison 20-year-old sentenced for stealing firearm

MADISON (WKOW) — A 20-year-old from Madison has been sentenced for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Ka’Toine "Kado" Richardson, 20, of Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Richardson faced 11 felony charges in Dane County, Wisconsin cases.

O’Shea said these include burglary armed with a dangerous weapon and burglary to building or dwelling, bail jumping felonies, possession of a firearm after being adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer and first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. These charges are pending, and Richardson is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

However, O’Shea said Richardson stole a firearm on March 18, 2022, and had it until he was arrested a few days later.

During the sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson commented on threat Richardson posed to public safety, saying he “makes people unsafe” and that the “community reasonably perceives [Richardson] as a threat."

The judge said the four-year sentence is to deter Richardson from endangering the public and the three years of federal supervision are to give Richardson "an opportunity to turn his life around."