 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'He makes people unsafe': Madison 20-year-old sentenced for stealing firearm

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A 20-year-old from Madison has been sentenced for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Ka’Toine "Kado" Richardson, 20, of Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Richardson faced 11 felony charges in Dane County, Wisconsin cases.

O’Shea said these include burglary armed with a dangerous weapon and burglary to building or dwelling, bail jumping felonies, possession of a firearm after being adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer and first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. These charges are pending, and Richardson is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

However, O’Shea said Richardson stole a firearm on March 18, 2022, and had it until he was arrested a few days later. 

During the sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson commented on threat Richardson posed to public safety, saying he “makes people unsafe” and that the “community reasonably perceives [Richardson] as a threat." 

The judge said the four-year sentence is to deter Richardson from endangering the public and the three years of federal supervision are to give Richardson "an opportunity to turn his life around."

Tags

Recommended for you