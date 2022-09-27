'He never judged anyone, he was always happy': Family struggles with man's death in Lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) - The sister of a man whose body was found in Lake Monona says her brother's death came as he was changing his life.

"He went from being a statistic and homeless alcoholic to really pulling his life back together, " Michaela Stam said of Brian Noll, 49. "And he achieved so much this year. He had a lot of friends and family supporting him."

Stam of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, says Noll lived in Milwaukee and was a skilled welder who landed work after successful rehabilitation from substance abuse.

Stam says her brother appeared to have finally made it to a place of stability.

"He never judged anyone," Stam said. "He was always happy."

But Noll's outlook and future darkened in his final days, according to court records.

Dane County Sheriff's officials say Noll's body was found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona near John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive. The medical examiner Monday said determination of the cause of Noll's death is pending the results of toxicology testing. Authorities make no reference to foul play in connection with the death.

Hours before Noll's body was discovered, Stam paid his $500 bail in a theft case and Noll was released from the Dane County Jail. Court records show Noll was accused of trying to steal a moped. Two days prior to that incident, Stam says Noll was treated at Meriter Hospital and returned to the hospital after being discharged and was cited for trespassing.

Stam says Noll was intending to return to Milwaukee after his jail release, but seemed distressed.

"I think he was alone and too afraid to ask me to go get him," Stam said.

Stam says Noll's trip to Madison and his subsequent troubles are puzzling.

"They're investigating how he got to Madison because there are a lot of questions about that," Stam said.

Stam says it's been difficult to process what's happened to her brother.

"His life was harder than most," she said. "He did really good this year, so it's just been absolutely shocking, saddening for all his friends and family."