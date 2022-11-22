'He’s been strong': Shar Pei mix's cancer treatment at UW Veterinary Care covered by grant

MADISON (WKOW) — Thanks to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine and a grant, Brady, a 10-year-old Shar Pei mix, was able to receive treatment for his cancer.
In March 2022, Robert Kidby saw Brady had swelling under his right eye and was drooling excessively, according to a post by the school.
Kidby initially thought it was an abscess, but the local veterinarian couldn't find one in an X-ray.
Despite an antibiotic treatment over the summer, Brady's swelling didn't go down and he started having trouble eating.
When Kidby moved from Virginia to Milwaukee in August, he brought Brady to UW Veterinary Care, the teaching hospital of the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, for specialized care.
It was there that staff found an aggressive tumor on the right side of Brady's face. They also found Brady had cancer in his lungs, so he needed an intensive radiation treatment for both.
But there was a silver lining: Brady's oncologist told Kidby they qualified for Love and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Treatment Fund, which helps cover pet cancer treatment costs for those who couldn't otherwise afford them. The UW School of Veterinary Medicine is one of 12 centers awarded funds to help provide care like it Brady's case.
“I was so thankful,” Kidby said. “Anything can help right now.”
The school said Brady's treatment is going well. His tumor has shrunk and stopped the drooling.
“He’s a pretty stoic dog,” Kidby said. “He’s been strong. But if he wants cuddles, he’ll just jump on you and sit on your lap.”
In the coming weeks, Kidby and Brady's oncologists will have a better understanding of Brady's lung cancer after the next set of scans.