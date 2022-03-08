'He shouldn't have punched...a kid': McFarland youth hockey fan describes being attacked at tournament

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- McFarland teenager Cooper Cornish says his face has healed after being punched by a 42-year-old man among a melee of spectators at a youth hockey tournament, but he's still stunned intense support for tournament rivals came to that.
"I was more in shock," the 15-year-old tells 27 News. "As soon as he punched, he started getting in my face swearing and just going crazy," the boy says.
Jared Egger of Hayward appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday on a charge of misdemeanor battery. Authorities say Egger punched Cornish moments after McFarland's 14-and-under youth hockey team defeated Hayward's team Saturday at McFarland Community Ice Arena.
Cornish says he was dancing and celebrating wildly after the win, but says he made no contact with other fans. Egger's attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day, counters video of the incident shows "the boy assaults a woman with Mr. Egger."
A criminal complaint against Egger states Egger denied to police punching anyone.
"Egger's advised he had not thrown any punches," the complaint states. "There was just some back and forth swearing with the hockey moms," the complaint says Egger told police.
But a probable cause statement used to support Egger's arrest implicates Egger in an attack.
"Egger is seen on video footage at the McFarland Ice Arena intentionally striking Cornish in the face with a closed fist following a youth hockey game," the court document states.
Egger is the former executive director of Hayward Sports Center. The current director declined comment on Egger's alleged actions, and the president of the center's board of directors has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Authorities say Egger appeared intoxicated at the time of the postgame friction.
"If he hadn't been drinking, everything probably would have been different, and things might have gone better" said Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson as he barred Egger from drinking as part of his bail conditions. After Tuesday's hearing, Egger was released from jail on a signature bond.
Another Hayward youth hockey fan, 41-year-old Craig Cooper, was also charged Tuesday with misdemeanor battery and released on a signature bond.
"Cooper was belligerent towards the victim and asked him if he wanted to 'take this outside,' "a probable cause statement says of Cooper's interaction with a 17-year-old fan. "As the victim was walking past Cooper, Cooper was standing with his hands by his sides and as the victim approached raised his left arm quickly and struck the victim in the face," the court document states.
Cornish says he hopes Egger is held accountable.
"Fair charge, nothing like too extensive, nothing like too little, what's right for him, because he shouldn't have punched...a kid," the teenager says.