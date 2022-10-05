'He threatened to kill me': UW student recounts threats from dorm intruder

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student told 27 News she knew she needed to remain calm as she tried to talk down a residence hall intruder after he threatened several students last month.

We are not identifying the student, as authorities say she also became a target as she intervened.

"He threatened to kill me," the sophomore residence hall leader said. "He said he was going to hex (place a curse on) me."

David Clash-Miller, 20, faces several felony crimes after authorities say he got inside Witte Hall and made threats. He's charged with a hate crime for what authorities say was a racially-charged threat to an Asian student.

The 19-year old student said she focused on lowering the tension during the incident as she asked him to leave the dormitory.

"I thought he was going to hit me with his skateboard," she said. "I was thinking he wasn't mentally stable. I was kind of just silent at that point. I just wanted to keep calm for the kids, too, so the situation wouldn't escalate."

She said Clash-Miller left the residence hall, directing a taunt at her.

He claimed "he had millions of dollars in his name, and I'll be poor forever," she said.

The sophomore student says retaining her calm during the incident came from experience. "I was a security guard in Milwaukee over the summer."

She says the man's intrusion and hostility should spark consideration of additional safety measures at residence halls.

"Maybe even have security at the door or at the desk," she said.

"What if someone came in with a gun?" she asked. ""That's why I think there should be more security."

"Resident safety is a top priority for us in University Housing," said Division of University Housing Communications Director Brendon Dybdahl. "In our residence halls, we partner closely with UWPD, who make frequent visits in our residence halls and provide close support. They respond very quickly to our buildings when any safety concern is reported."

He continued to say that all resident areas are secured by 24-hour electronic locking, and support staff is onsite in our buildings at all times. He said because each of their 20+ residence halls have multiple access points, it's "difficult to cover effectively by security personnel."

Dybdahl did not address non-student Clash-Miller's evening entry into the residence hall, though UW-Madison officials did warn students to be careful following the incident.

Clash-Miller Thursday is scheduled to make his initial Dane County Court appearance for the charges connected to the campus incident. Last week, Clash-Miller refused to make himself available in a Dane County Jail area used to have inmates participate in court, forcing a rescheduling of his court hearing.

Last week, City of Madison officials have agreed to pay Clash-Miller $1.1 million to settle a federal lawsuit over the police tactics used to detain him during a mental health crisis call when he was 17.