'He was a kid who never grew up': Mother of Dwayne Lee Collins shares memories of her son after homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Loved ones of a Madison homicide victim are still reeling days after he was shot and killed outside the Dane County Jail.
On Monday, both family and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins.
Mother, Angela Briggs, said her son was funny, charming and the life of every party.
"He was a jokester. He liked to play," Briggs said. "He was a kid who never grew up."
Born and raised in Madison, Briggs said her son went to Memorial High School. He enjoyed playing basketball, video games and rapping, as well as spending time with loved ones, including his three sons.
"He was loved," Briggs said. "I would do anything for my kids. I always stood in their corner."
Collins spent much of his adult life in Madison, where Briggs said trouble seemed to follow him.
"He could be the quietest, the humblest person in the party, or the humblest person outside, trouble would find him wherever he would go."
Before getting out of jail, Briggs said her son told her that he wanted to see more of the country and had plans to travel to Miami. Instead, he was gunned down right before her eyes as she was picking him up from jail. That is a moment she said will live with her forever.
"Even though it was horrible," Briggs said. "I thank God I was there to comfort my child. I thank God I was there because had somebody told me, I wouldn't have believed it."
Police believe the shooting was targeted and planned.
Two suspects, identified as Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney, have been arrested in connection to the homicide. Neither have been charged as of Monday.
"For someone to gun my baby down in my face in broad daylight on our Dane County Courthouse Building," Briggs said. "That angers me."
Collins' death was Madison's first homicide of the year.