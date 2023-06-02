'He was a lover, not a fighter'; Family remembers man killed at Richland Co. Campground

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Family of the man fatally shot at a Richland County campground is remembering him for his gentle spirit and kindness to everyone he met.
According to the Richland County Sheriff investigators, Corby Neef was found dead at the Bunker Hill campground near Cazenovia on May 25.
In a press release, Chief Deputy Aaron Wallace said David Harp, 61, of Baraboo was arrested on a count of first degree reckless homicide and is currently in the Richland County Jail on a $250,000 bond. No charges have been filed yet, according to online court records.
Neef's sister, Wendy Neef Andrews, told 27 News the shooter, David Harp, was Neef's brother-in-law.
Andrews said her family originally thought her brother died of natural causes but soon learned he was shot multiple times.
"He was kind to all people. He didn't hold grudges. He wasn't mean spirited in any way or judgy," Andrews said. "Corby is the type of person that's very forgiving and through this whole thing, I think, as weird as it is, he would be the first one to forgive."
Both a loving father and husband, Andrews said Neef would do anything for the people he loved.
After he passed, friends and co-workers of Neefs began reaching out to her. She was happy to learn his kindness had an impact on more people than she could have imaged.
"That makes me so happy that that's how he's remembered," Andrews added. "He's remembered as just a genuinely good kind person."
She said Neef was a free spirit and would oftentimes have the entire room laughing.
Adding Neef didn't have a mean bone in his body.
"He was a lover, not a fighter," she said. "Everybody that he came in contact with he was kind to."
When asked how she hopes her brother will always be remembered, Andrews said for his genuine personality and big heart.
"A kind, gentle giant, with love and compassion and empathy in his heart and his love for his wife and his children," she said. "And just the kindness he brought to the world and the fun and the craziness that he gave us."
David Harp is expected to be in court on Monday for his initial appearance.
Investigators have not provided an update as to the circumstances leading up to the shooting.