'He was a rabid racist': Jewish community, others push to rename Charles Lindbergh Elementary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another school in Madison is in the spotlight for its controversial namesake. Several Madison residents and organizations are now calling for the renaming of Charles Lindbergh Elementary School.
Lindbergh Elementary may be the smallest elementary school in the Madison Metropolitan School District, but Lindbergh himself has a big reputation — both good and bad.
Lindbergh, who is widely known for being the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic in his famous "Spirit of St. Louis" plane, also had ties to Nazism and white supremacy ideas.
Madison resident Nancy Abramson is Jewish and knows all about Lindbergh's past. When she was watching a PBS documentary about Lindbergh, she suddenly remembered that a school in Madison was named after him.
"We looked into it and thought, wait a minute, isn't there a Lindbergh elementary school?" Abramson said. "Why would we be naming a school after a person with such a terrible reputation?"
So Abramson did some research and found out that there is a process for renaming schools in Madison. And so she got to work.
"He was a rabid racist," Abramson said. "And we want kids to be able to study history and to know the background of the people for whom their own school is named. And Lindbergh is just not one of those people we'd want."
After contacting the principal of the school and other school officials, it became clear that she wasn't the first to suggest the school be renamed.
In fact, several staff members at the school had brought concerns to the principal before, and she too wanted to see it changed.
"It's hard to have someone who has caused a lot of harm, and then have his name on the front of the building," Principal Andrea Richichi said. "I think it is something that's important to address."
Richichi says it's been one of her goals during her four years as principal to get this process started, but it's hard to get a process like this started from someone inside of the district.
"The formal process for changing names, often when I've asked about it, I was told like, it is better to have it started from the community," Richichi said. "And so this just happened to sort of come together."
Abramson has since teamed up with 14 community organizations in Madison to call for the renaming of the school, including the Jewish Federation of Madison (JFM).
"She was prepared to engage in the process, she was prepared to approach the school district in Madison," JFM Executive Director Alan Klugman said. "And we felt that it was very important for us to be part of it."
The renaming process is lengthy, though. First the process has to be approved by the MMSD school board, then public comments begin and a committee is formed, which then goes through several more steps before finally voting on renaming.
The full process is below:
In a statement to 27 News, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said:
“MMSD belongs to the Madison community, and we believe our schools should be a representation of our community. As such, MMSD's school renaming process is grounded in community participation and voice. We fully appreciate and support any effort to ensure the individuals who we honor in the names of our schools are also individuals in alignment with the values that make us who we are as a school district and community."
While the process may just be getting started, Abramson says she's in it for the long haul.
"I think in these days and times when we're dealing with a racial reckoning, we really need to look at who our heroes were, and determine whether they are really still heroes, given our current knowledge and our current values," Abramson said.