'He was a wonderful dog': Village of Arena K-9 passes away

ARENA, Wis. (WKOW) — The village of Arena is honoring the life of its late K-9 Dioge.
The Village said Dioge passed away Thursday afternoon after a two and a half week "battle with rapidly deteriorating health." He passed at home surrounded by his family.
Dioge was born in March 2010, and worked with the Arena Police Department for 11.5 years before retiring at the end of 2022.
The village said that Dioge was a wonderful dog who made those around him laugh, and as a K-9, he sent several people to jail, found evidence and helped find multiple missing people.
Dioge used to get excited watching his handler put on his uniform, because he knew that meant he'd go to work soon.
"Dioge will be missed by those that knew him personally and it is a comfort to know that he touched so many lives in such a positive manner," a Facebook post by the village reads. "Go and play ball forever in the yard."