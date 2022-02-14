'He was my hero': Family reflects on Badger Racing Champion Kevin Olson's legacy

ROCKFORD (WKOW) -- Not everyone grows up with a race car driver dad, but the Olson family said their witty, daring and larger than life father Kevin Olson took a different road in life.
"From day one, he wanted to be a race car driver," Kevin Olson Junior, son said.
Olson began racing at age five and made a name for himself in Wisconsin.
"He was funny and crazy, but good at what he did," Kallie Smith, daughter said.
Throughout his career, Olson rang in many victories.
He was a two-time United States Auto Club National Midget Champion and a five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association. Olson also earned victories in the 1983 Turkey Night Grand Prix and the 1996 Hut Hundred.
"He's recognized in two Hall of Fames for racing and I know there's probably some bars where you can still find his picture on the wall," Kassandra Olson, daughter said.
Despite all of these victories, Olson's children say his greatest prize in life has much deeper roots. That was his family.
"He would have traded a win at the Indy 500 for any of us," Kassandra said.
"We were the trophies and he would just be so happy to have us all there," Karoline Olson, daughter said.
Olson, who was a father to five and grandfather to six, was tragically killed in a collision on Friday. His family said it was a shock.
"It just doesn't seem real that he is he is not with us because he just seemed like he could live forever," Karoline said.
His family added that they miss him terribly and wish he wouldn't have been taken too soon.
"He never missed anything. He was always there. Every single event, every single play, every single award," Addyson Olson, granddaughter said.
The family plans to hold tight to Olson's memory and legacy forever.
"He was my hero," Kevin said.
"He was an amazing racer, but he was an even better dad, and even better grandfather," Kassandra said.
"He was the heart of this family," Addyson said.
Olson was 70 years old.