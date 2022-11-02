'He was pretty lifeless'; Witness recalls finding bicyclist hit by car

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A bicyclist is recovering after investigators say they were hit by a car just outside Lodi.
According to officials with Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the suspect vehicle took off and the bicyclist had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hailee Martinson witnessed the crash and told 27 News she remembers seeing the bicyclist one minute and the next he was gone.
That's when she said she knew something was seriously wrong and stopped to help.
"When I got there initially, I thought he had passed because he was pretty lifeless," she explained. "He was in the fetal position, and he had his bike on top of him, he had blood on him, and I just rubbed his shoulder and let him know I was with him."
Officials said, from witness reports and evidence at the scene, they were able to track down the suspects' vehicle.
"The driver just drove," Martinson said. "There were no brakes, no nothing, she ended up clipping him with her car, her mirror was under him."
43-year-old Marie Pinkston was arrested on charges of hit and run causing great bodily injury and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The victim's family told 27 News he's doing better and is now home recovering. Martinson said she worried about him all night and is thankful to hear that he's going to be okay.
Columbia county officials warn drivers to pay attention for bikes and to never get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.