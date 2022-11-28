Health care providers prepare for possible surge in illness after Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, multiple respiratory illnesses are circulating at high levels, and that has doctors concerned about the possibility of a "tripledemic."
"We're going to see more influenza than we did probably last year, and we certainly are seeing more RSV this year," Dr. David Ottenbaker, the vice president of ambulatory care services for SSM Health Wisconsin, said.
That's in addition to COVID-19, which Ottenbaker warns hasn't gone away completely.
In the past week, millions of Americans traveled all across the country for Thanksgiving gatherings, and Ottenbaker said that increases the exposure some people have to viruses.
However, he said that increased exposure doesn't necessarily mean health care providers will see a surge for all three diseases.
"If RSV is peaking now, we would expect that to go down, even though there may have been more exposure," he said. "We do expect probably an uptick in some influenza."
He said it's tough to distinguish between the three diseases based solely on symptoms, so he said people who do get sick should consider the severity of their symptoms.
"If somebody's having progressive shortness of breath or pulmonary symptoms, they should be seen, or if they're high risk," Ottenbaker said.
However, he said not everyone who gets sick this time of year needs to go to their doctor's office.
"All of healthcare is challenged with staffing and providers," he said. "Depending on how busy we get this winter again, we will certainly stress the staff that we have, and so we encourage people if you have mild symptoms, stay home, use common sense."
Ottenbaker said health care workers learned several lessons during the pandemic that have helped them be better prepared now, in case a lot of people get sick at the same time.
"I think what we have learned through the pandemic, is we need to think differently about how we deliver health care," he said. "So, we talk about those virtual visits, we talk about those other ways that people can access providers."
He said those alternate ways to access health care could be crucial to lessening stress on health care providers, if there is a surge in illness.
But one of the best ways to not overload the medical system, is to not get sick. Ottenbaker said common sense virus mitigation strategies like staying home if you're ill and getting the COVID-19 booster and flu shot will also help you and those around you stay healthy.