Health care workers rally in Madison for abortion rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nurses, additional health care workers and others rallied at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon for abortion rights.
Those who took part want to get rid of Wisconsin's 1849 law that bans abortions. The law provides an exception if the mother's life is at risk.
Carol Lemke has been a nurse at Meriter Hospital for more than 30 years. She told 27 News she is encouraging young people who care about abortion access to head to the polls.
"I think the only way we're going to change anything in this country is if we change how we are and how we act and we've got to just vote," Lemke said.
The rally ended with a march to the headquarters of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
In a statement sent to 27 News, the party's communications director, Chad Doran, said, "While Democrats are spending time shouting in the streets demanding abortion with no restrictions and up until to the moment of birth, our candidates are focused on the issues that most concern voters, like skyrocketing crime, plummeting test scores and the families and small businesses that are being crushed by inflationary policies from the Evers/Barnes administration. Democrats will do anything they can to distract from these issues and that's why they will lose in November."