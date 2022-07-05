Health care workers testify at Dane County hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nurses and caregivers described what it was like working in hospitals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They spoke at the first hearing of the Dane County Healthcare and Public Health Workforce Needs Subcommittee.
One nurse said the pandemic caused him severe psychological distress.
"I became very depressed and relied heavily on alcohol to cope," said Colin Gillis, a UW Health nurse.
"In the last year, I stopped drinking alcohol entirely and sought treatment through therapy. My experience is not unusual."
The pandemic made staffing shortages and staff turnover even worse. By some estimates, Wisconsin could have 23,000 empty nursing positions by 2040.
After holding a series of meetings, members of the subcommittee will present recommendations for a program to the Health and Human Needs Committee of the Dane County Board at its August 11 meeting.