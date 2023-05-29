Health experts bring awareness to serious health condition affecting pregnant women

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- Health experts are drawing attention to a health condition that can lead to premature births and fatal complications.
Preeclampsia affects between five to eight percent of pregnant women in the U.S., according to Aspirus Health.
It usually sets in around 20 weeks of pregnancy and can cause complications characterized by high blood pressure. Notably, it affects arteries carrying blood to the placenta, which results in the fetus receiving less blood, oxygen and nutrients than it needs.
Aspirus states the condition is usually found during regular prenatal checkups via protein in the urine or higher than normal blood pressure. Other symptoms include swelling of the hands and face, gaining more than five pounds in a week, nausea after mid-pregnancy, changes in vision and difficulties breathing.
Once diagnosed, Aspirus states preeclampsia can stay mild for several weeks, but it needs to be closely monitored. It can suddenly become severe and cause a preterm delivery or other complications.
David Merrial, a maternal and fetal medicine physician at Aspirus, said preeclampsia can lead to full eclampsia -- seizures that happen during pregnancy or shortly after birth -- in just a matter of days.
"If that's the case, we deliver the baby as soon as possible for the health of the mother and infant," he said.
According to Aspirus, what causes preeclampsia is unknown, though women who meet the following criteria are at a higher risk of having it:
- Are pregnant for the first time
- Had chronic high blood pressure, diabetes, or kidney disease before pregnancy
- Are older than 40 or younger than 18 years
- Are pregnant with twins, triplets, or other multiples
- Are obese
- Are African American
- Have an immune system disorder, such as lupus
- Have had preeclampsia before
Aspirus recommends talking to the doctor whenever health concerns arise and going to all scheduled prenatal visits.