Health experts give safe camping trip recommendations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) — Camping is a loved summer activity for many because it's a great way to connect with nature and slow down.
That's why health experts with Aspirus want to remind campers to prepare when stepping away from civilization.
First, agencies like the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge packing essentials. These include a first aid kit, a flashlight and extra batteries, bedding, food, water, sunscreen and bug spray.
Rachel Laszko, a general surgeon with Aspirus Health, says bringing prescriptions is important to avoid having a medical emergency in the woods.
"In case something does happen, you also want to have your provider’s phone number on hand, as well as your health insurance information,” she said.
Additionally, pay attention to the environment. Know the weather forecast and be prepared for changing conditions. For example, bring sturdy shoes, extra clothes, and rain and cold weather gear.
Officials also recommend drinking enough water and eating unspoiled food. Stay hydrated and bring water from home if drinkable water isn't available at the camping site. Also, keep any perishable food in a well-iced cooler and separate raw and cooked foods.
Further, prevent the risk of spreading germs by washing hands after using the bathroom or handling food.
Finally, check for ticks regularly and keep a safe distance from wildlife.
“Get out there and enjoy nature, but be safe, be smart about it and make sure you plan ahead,” Laszko said.