 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Health experts give safe camping trip recommendations

  • Updated
  • 0
Camping tent MGN

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) — Camping is a loved summer activity for many because it's a great way to connect with nature and slow down. 

That's why health experts with Aspirus want to remind campers to prepare when stepping away from civilization.

First, agencies like the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge packing essentials. These include a first aid kit, a flashlight and extra batteries, bedding, food, water, sunscreen and bug spray.

Rachel Laszko, a general surgeon with Aspirus Health, says bringing prescriptions is important to avoid having a medical emergency in the woods.

"In case something does happen, you also want to have your provider’s phone number on hand, as well as your health insurance information,” she said.

Additionally, pay attention to the environment. Know the weather forecast and be prepared for changing conditions. For example, bring sturdy shoes, extra clothes, and rain and cold weather gear.

Officials also recommend drinking enough water and eating unspoiled food. Stay hydrated and bring water from home if drinkable water isn't available at the camping site. Also, keep any perishable food in a well-iced cooler and separate raw and cooked foods.

Further, prevent the risk of spreading germs by washing hands after using the bathroom or handling food.

Finally, check for ticks regularly and keep a safe distance from wildlife.

“Get out there and enjoy nature, but be safe, be smart about it and make sure you plan ahead,” Laszko said.

The USDA has additional outdoor safety information. 

Tags

Recommended for you