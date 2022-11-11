Health experts remind those managing diabetes to be careful of the medicines they take

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health experts are reminding those managing diabetes to be especially careful about what medications they take.
According to SSM Health's Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Paige Corliss, people with diabetes may be more sensitive to medications containing sugar and alcohol.
Picking medications with high levels of sugar can pose serious threats.
"The most concerning thing that could occur is potentially to go into diabetic ketoacidosis, which would be a potentially life-threatening condition," Corliss said.
She said there are products specifically designed for diabetic patients and said to look for "DM" or "Diabetes in Patients" on the label.
She said accidentally taking a medication that is not right for you happens more often than some may think. Especially when many people have an understanding that over-the-counter products are considered safe.
Corliss encourages anyone with questions to ask their community pharmacist or primary care giver.