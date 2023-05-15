Health experts say recent flooding may lead to more mosquito-borne diseases

MADISON (WKOW) — Health experts say recent flooding in Wisconsin may lead to more mosquito-borne diseases this summer.
Brian Simmons, an Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System, said when standing water gets into flood plains, it allows for larger mosquito hatches. With that, there's a higher chance for mosquitos to carry diseases like West Nile and encephalitis.
He said if you develop a high fever or a severe headache after spending time outdoors, you should get medical attention to see what may be going on.
Simmons said most mosquitos don't carry diseases, and most people infected with mosquito-borne diseases usually have mild or no symptoms.
Still, there are steps you can take to avoid mosquito bites.
This includes wearing long pants and long-sleeved t-shirts while outdoors, especially if you will be in areas with standing water like a wetland or marsh. Simmons also recommends using bug spray containing DEET.