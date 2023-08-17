Health experts say teens, young adults benefit from doctor advice about social media

MADISON (WKOW) -- A little social media training can help teens and young adults be safer online, according to a new UW Health study.
The study determined that a pediatrician having a brief conversation with their patient about safe social media use made a big difference.
When patients in the study were interviewed six months later, those who got counseling were twice as likely to report making safer choices online.
One common trend was they were less likely to "friend" strangers. They also were more likely to talk about social media with their parents and other caregivers than those who didn't get counseling.
Dr. Megan Moreno, a professor of pediatrics with UW Health Kids, said the study had a surprising impact.
“I think there was a lot of skepticism around whether a five-minute conversation with a pediatrician would have much effect,” she said. “The answer was, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ A pediatrician isn’t going to be able to go into great detail, but if our intervention got kids to talk to their parents, that is great.”
She also said it met a need for pediatricians who felt under-educated regarding social media safety. Moreno said one study showed only 5% of pediatric residents interviewed felt they were adequately trained to talk to their patients about social media use.
“Given the U.S. surgeon general’s warning that social media use threatens the mental health of young people, this study shows that providers can play a role in keeping social media use safe,” Moreno said.
Since the study's launch, American Academy of Pediatrics has launched a social media toolkit to help families talk to their kids.