Health experts share how hands-only CPR can save a life

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW)  If you need to give someone CPR, it will likely be to save the life of someone you love, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

That's because 70% of cardiac arrests that don't happen in hospitals happen in homes.

If someone has a cardiac arrest, their survival depends upon immediately receiving CPR, according to Aspirus Health. Hands-only CPR, which is a simplified version of conventional CPR, can save someone's life.

A health expert with Aspirus says hands-only CPR has two simple steps: call 911 then push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

“The outcomes we see after a call where a patient had that initial CPR without the delay of waiting for EMS personnel are vastly improved," said Amy Larson, EMS Outreach Coordinator with Aspirus MedEvac.

This is because chest compressions push the remaining oxygen in someone's system through their body to their vital organs.

AHA recommends around 100 to 120 compressions per minute, which is to the beat of popular songs like “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.

You can become certified in CPR by taking a class in person or online. To find a course near you, reach out to local technical colleges or visit the Aspirus website. 

