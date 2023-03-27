Health experts urge farmers to seek mental health resources

(WKOW) -- Spring can be stressful for farmers as they prepare for another growing season and that stress can negatively affect their mental health.
Farmers often rely on unpredictable nature, fluctuating market prices and abrupt costly equipment repairs. Many are also coming from families who have farmed for generations and face pressure to not be the one who loses the farm.
Health experts say all of these factors can cause a lot of stress.
Dr. Kim Lansing is also a farmer in rural La Crosse County and says farmers are some of the first people to offer help but are the last to ask for it. She believes that cultural barrier needs to be broken so farmers can learn to communicate when they need help.
"Think about how quickly you would jump in to help your friend or your neighbor if they were having trouble," she said. "And try to give yourself that same amount of compassion and realize that you're not just a number. You're not just another farmer, you are part of the whole puzzle."
Dr. Lansing urges farmers to reach out to resources like Gunderson Health, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and National Farm Medicine Center.
She offers those who know a farmer, to check in with them, look out for any signs of distress, and offer appropriate resources.